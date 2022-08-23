Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Mathematical studies by means of numerical simulation of some interacting populations with ecological behavior.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mathematical studies by means of numerical simulation of some interacting populations with ecological behaviour

Essential Qualification : NET/GATE/ NBHM qualified in relevant field. M.Sc. or equivalent degree in Mathematics with a consistent first class record (minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA)

Desirable Qualification :

a) Working in Mathematical Modelling/ Biology/ Mathematical Sensitivity Analysis etc.

b) Knowledge in C/C++/Python/MATLAB/Fortran etc.

Salary : Rs. 31000/- (Excluding HRA, if applicable)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on September 12, 2022 at 11 AM in the Department of Mathematics, NIT Agartala

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all academic and experience certificates (if any), testimonials, bio data and pass port size photograph

