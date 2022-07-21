Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Temporary / Visiting Faculty in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Temporary / Visiting Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : PhD (awarded / submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering or other relevant specialization from a reputed Institute / University with first class in all preceding degrees. The preceding degree before PhD must be BE /BTech or ME /MTech in Computer Science and Engineering (or similar) with a minimum of 60% or 6.5 CGPA. If suitable candidates with PhD are not found, then candidates with ME /MTech may also be considered under exceptional circumstances

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 27, 2022 from 9 AM onwards in the Office of HoD CSE, NIT Agartala

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring a set of self-attested copies of their academic credentials along with the original certificates and two passport size photos (colour) on the day of the interview

