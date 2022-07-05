New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended a teenage boy for allegedly raping and impregnating his 12-year-old cousin in North Delhi.

As per reports, the police said that as per the complaint by the family of the girl, she was raped by the accused, also a minor in November last year.

The incident occurred when the boy along with his family had come to attend a family function and stayed at their house.

The family came to know about this only when the girl complained of stomach pain recently. The family took her for a medical test then it was found that she was pregnant.

On asking the girl how it happen, she allegedly claimed that she was forced by the boy.

The family immediately approached the police regarding this matter.

The police have registered an FIR under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday from his house.