Applications are invited for various managerial positions under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.(meity)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is inviting applications from eligible candidates for ten vacant positions of Social Media Managers for MyGov platform, a unique, first-of-its-kind participatory Governance initiative involving the common citizens. MyGov brings the Government closer to the common man using various digital platforms and creating an interface for a healthy exchange of ideas and views toward good governance.

Name of post : Manager- Social Media

No. of posts : 10

Also Read: Assam Career : Army Public School Missamari Recruitment 2022

Language wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Gujarati : 1

Punjabi : 1

Marathi : 1

Bangla : 1

Telegu : 1

Tamil : 1

Kannada : 1

Malayalam : 1

Odia : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Graduate with experience in managing social media and proficiency in regional languages

ii. Certification/ Experience in the concerned language

iii. Total 4 years work experience (Experience in creative writing /social media management of minimum 2 years)

Job Roles :

i. The resource will manage the regional social media handles of MyGov in the following regional languages (Assamese/ Gujarati/ Punjabi/ Marathi/ Bangla/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Kannada/ Malayalam/Odia)

Also Read: Assam Career : Office of the Deputy Commissioner Dhemaji Recruitment 2022

ii. The social media manager would generate, edit, publish, and share engaging content on the social media platforms on daily basis (e.g., text, infographics, videos, and news feeds etc.)

iii. Design and implement social media strategy to align with MyGov’s goals, objectives and amplify the social media posts based on target audience

iv. Communicate with followers, respond to the queries in a timely manner and monitor the comments/ feedbacks/ reviews etc. on the social media platforms.

v. Suggest and implement new ideas to disseminate information related to Government schemes through promotions, competitions, and campaigns.

vi. Stay up to date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications

vii. Coordinate with MyGov internal teams to create event-based posts and content in regional language for the target audience

viii. Should be able to proofread and edit the contents to produce quality contents/social media posts as per the requirement of MyGov.

ix. Should be able to monitor the social media handles, track, and report insights (traffic, engagement, shares, conversion rates, etc.) to MyGov

x. Work with the content team to ensure that the social media post conveys the source language meaning accurately; and if needed, edit, rewrite, and restructure the content

Place of work: MyGov, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, New Delhi

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.mygov.in/work-at-mygov/ up to June 8, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Project Assistant vacancies in NIPER Guwahati