NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said one should worship the good qualities in others, irrespective of fact whether they are compatriots or opponents, and learn from them.

In the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat‘, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the broadcast filled the ‘emptiness’ he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

Also read: Assam: Noted personalities to witness 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Raj Bhavan

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for Modi to walk down the memory lane as he asserted that it was not merely a programme but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.

“Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people,” he said.

Modi added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

Describing the ‘Mann ki Baat’ as a new and inseparable connection with the people, the Prime Minister said the programme has never let him be away from the people.

Also read: Mega-push for 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ a gimmick: Report

The Prime Minister further said the programme is a reflection of the feelings of crores of Indians.

Modi said issues like ‘Swachh Bharat’, Khadi or ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, raised in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ became people’s movements.

The 100th episode of the programme was broadcast live at the UN headquarters in New York besides 350 other venues in 20 countries.

Also read: Manipur: PM’s 100th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ overshadows political chicanery

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Bill Gates for his words of appreciation for Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by @BMGFIndia.“

I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to make our planet better, something Mr. Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with SDGs is highlighted well in the study by @BMGFIndia. https://t.co/RL9Wb7IhPo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

Senior BJP leaders, including union ministers, listened to ‘Mann ki Baat’ at different places.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left no stones unturned to make the 100th episode a mega exercise for interacting with the public.

The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the Prime Minister’s broadcast.

Also read: Ahead of 100th episode, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ reaches 100 crore listeners