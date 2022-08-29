New Delhi: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing and injuring his wife, daughter and mother-in-law over a marital conflict in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Siddharth.

He is an engineer and had been working as technical support in Gurgaon.

The injured persons were identified as Aditi Sharma (37), her eight-year-old daughter and her mother Maya Devi (60).

They have been admitted to the Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, Vasundhara Enclave.