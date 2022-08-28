DHUBRI: The border security force (BSF) personnel deployed at Mankachar in Assam detained as many as five Bangladeshi nationals.

The five Bangladeshi nationals were detained for allegedly entering into India illegally by crossing the India-Bangladesh international border.

Later, the five detained Bangladeshi nationals were handed over by the BSF to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

They …were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture, BSF stated in a statement.

The five Bangladeshi nationals had ‘inadvertently’ crossed over to the Indian side.

Recently the a local court in South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam convicted two Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to five years imprisonment for entering India illegally.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Failure in payment of the fine will lead to imprisonment of another six months for both Bangladeshi citizens.