Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has been awarded with the Gold Award for Best Wildlife Destination in India by Outlook Traveller.

Besides Assam, three other states in the Northeast—Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim were recognised for their immense contribution to promoting sustainable tourism.

Sikkim’s Pelling and Kanchenjunga secured the Gold Award for Best Mountain and Hill View Destination in India.

#OutlookTravellerAwards2022 | The Gold Award for Best Wildlife Destination in India goes to Kaziranga, Assam. The award was received by Shri Padmapani Bora, Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Shri Maninder Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam Tourism

Best Scenic Drive Destination in India has been conferred to Sikkim’s Lake Tsomgo and Nathu La Pass.

Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong and Nagaland’s Khonoma have also been conferred with Best Eco-Tourism destination in India and Silver Award for Best offbeat destination in India respectively.

The Outlook Traveller Awards 2022 aims to examine the changes in the tourism sector amidst the ‘new normal process.