Guwahati: Five suspected poachers were nabbed for killing a Royal Bengal tiger inside the Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park.

They were caught by the officials of the forest department based on specific inputs.

They were arrested from the No 1 Shildubi area of the range.

As per reports, the suspected poachers were identified as Shyamol Suklabaidya, Hira Munda, Jairam Chawra, Sanjay Chawra, and Rajesh Gowala.

The arrested persons were arrested in connection with the poaching of a tigress earlier in February this year.

The tigress was found dead in Sildubi which is located in a prime tourist zone of the park.

It has been reported that the tigress died after being poisoned. A cow carcass was also found near the spot where the female tiger was found dead and the carcass of the cow was the main source where the poison was “planted”.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.