GUWAHATI: The “war of words” between the chief ministers of Assam and Delhi continues for the third consecutive day.

After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on when he should visit Assam to have a look at the schools in the state, Sarma has hit back at him.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the schools of Assam cannot be compared with that those is Delhi.

Terming the Union Territory of Delhi as a ‘municipality’, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “There can be no comparison between schools of Delhi and Assam. Because, Delhi is a municipality. It runs only 1200 schools. On the other hand, Assam is a state, which runs over 50,000 schools.”

“Why a person running only 1200 schools is comparing with a state,” the Assam CM added.

The “war of words” between the two chief minister had started with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slamming the BJP-led Assam government over its decision to merge schools that had recorded zero pass percentage in class 10th examinations this year with other schools.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” Kejriwal had tweeted.