KOLKATA: The criminal investigation department (CID) of West Bengal police has recorded the statement of a businessman based in Guwahati, Assam in the Jharkhand MLAs cash recovery case.

The Guwahati-based businessman recorded his statement on Saturday after summons issued by the West Bengal CID in connection with the case.

Ashok Dhanuka – the Guwahati-based businessman – is reportedly known to have close links with many top politicians from Assam.

Earlier, the CID of West Bengal police had alleged that Ashok Dhanuka was being shielded by the Assam police, due to which the CID officials could not speak to him on several occasions in Guwahati.

Ashok Kumar Dhanuka was wanted by the West Bengal CID for interrogation in the Jharkhand MLAs cash seizure case.

The Guwahati-based businessman is suspected of supplying the money seized from three Jharkhand MLAs, who were arrested on July 31.

Three Jharkhand MLAs – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari – were arrested by the West Bengal police on July 31 in Howrah.

Nearly Rs 50 lakh in cash was recovered and later seized from the SUV the three Jharkhand MLAs were travelling in.

The West Bengal CID took over the investigation into the case from the Howrah police.

It may be mentioned here that a Jharkhand Congress MLA filed a complaint against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the seizure of cash from three party MLAs in Bengal.

Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal Singh in a complaint lodged against Sarma with the Argora police station in Ranchi alleged that his colleagues arrested in Bengal had asked him to meet Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati along with them.

Singh alleged that he was supposed to be promised a ministerial berth and cash worth crores after bringing down the JMM-Congress government in the tribal-dominated state.