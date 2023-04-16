Lucknow: The killers of Uttar Pradesh gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were identified by the police and were detained immediately from the spot.

It may be mentioned that both of the were shot dead from point blank range by three attackers posing as journalists in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

The attackers were identified by the police as Lovlesh, Sunny, and Arun Maurya.

The trio, who came posing as journalists, shot Ahmed and Ashraf at point-blank range while they were speaking to reporters, who were following the handcuffed men being escorted by the police for a medical check-up.

The incident, which occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday, was captured on camera as journalists with microphones were present at the scene.

The killers were immediately apprehended and caught by the police after they shot Ahmed and his brother. Ten empty cartridges were found at the spot, indicating the number of shots fired.

The attackers reportedly shouted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after killing Ahmed, which has raised concerns over communal tensions in the area. The police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack.

Atiq Ahmed was a gangster who was involved in several criminal activities, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping.

He was also a former Member of Parliament from Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh, and had several criminal cases registered against him.