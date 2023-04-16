Lucknow: Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on camera while being taken for a medical check-up in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on April 15.

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was also killed in an encounter in UP’s Jhansi two days earlier.

Vijay Mishra, Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer, stated that someone from a crowd of people fired at the two brothers from close range while he was standing beside them.

Three people have been arrested, and the police have revealed that the shooters came disguised as reporters.

The incident was captured on camera and showed Atiq Ahmed and his brother walking while talking to reporters when someone shot the gangster in the head.

Also Read: Northeast | MHA approves constable exams for CAPFs in Assamese, Manipuri & Bengali also

Several shots were fired, and eyewitnesses reported that a constable and a journalist were injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the incident and formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate it. The Chief Minister has also banned large gatherings in all districts of UP.

Atiq Ahmed was a Samajwadi Party MP and was convicted in a kidnapping case.

Also Read: Assam government to construct integrated judicial complex in Guwahati

He was also accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and the killing of Umesh Pal, the murdered MLA’s lawyer, in February this year.

He was brought to UP from a jail in Ahmedabad on April 13 and had alleged that he would be killed in an encounter and requested the authorities to spare his family.

Opposition party leaders have condemned the murders, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to ensure the rule of law.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that crime has reached its peak in UP, and the morale of criminals is high.