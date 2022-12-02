Guwahati: Playback singer Judin Nautiyal was rushed to a hospital after he fell from the staircase of a building in Mumbai.

He is currently under close medical attention.

After the fall, he reportedly broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and sustained severe injuries to the head.

Also Read: Assam: Training of police commandos by Army begins in Guwahati

The singer will undergo an operation on his right arm now.

An official update on the condition of the singer is still awaited.

Also Read: Assam: Centre approves major road reconstruction projects in Dima Hasao

33-year-old Jubin Nautiyal started his career in 2014 and has done a number of tracks since.

The singer’s debut was with the song Ek Mulaqat (Version 2) and have done several other songs including some in Bengali, Kanada, Telegu as well as a Hollywood song.