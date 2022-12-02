GUWAHATI: The training programme of Assam police commandos by the Army officially began on Friday (December 2).

The training programme was kicked off at the Narengi army cantonment in Guwahati, Assam on Friday.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and commander of the 4 Corps of the Indian Army DS Rana attended the launch of the training programme.

The Army will train at least 3000 personnel of the five newly formed commando battalions of Assam police.

The Assam police commandos will be trained in counter insurgency operations over the next 41 weeks.

Assam government took the step of training the state’s police commandos by the Army to strengthen the security mechanism.

The Indian Army will train these Assam Police commandos at seven different locations.