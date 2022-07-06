Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Director (Corporate Communication), Executive (Academics) and Executive Assistant (Corporate Communication).

Name of post : Deputy Director (Corporate Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix : Level 11 (67700-208700) (Gross Salary per annum – Rs. 14.23 lakh approx.)

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Advertising and Public Relations with 50% marks “OR”

Graduate Degree in any discipline with 50% marks alongwith Diploma (of at least 1 year duration) in Mass Communication / Advertising and Public Relations

Experience : 9 year experience

Maximum Age (as on 01.06.2022) : 40 years

Name of post : Executive (Academics)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Level as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix : Level 8 (47600-151100) (Gross Salary per annum – Rs. 9.7 lakh approx.)

Qualification : A Graduate degree in Commerce from a recognized University and ACS /ACA / ACMA

OR

PG degree in Economics/ Commerce/ Management/ Law or equivalent with 50% marks

Experience : 5 year experience

Maximum Age (as on 01.06.2022) : 35 years

Name of post : Executive Assistant (Corporate Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix : Level 4 (25500-81100) (Gross Salary per annum – Rs. 5.5 lakh approx.)

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Advertising and Public Relations with 50% marks

“OR”

Graduate Degree in any discipline with 50% marks along with Diploma (of at least 1 year duration) in Mass Communication / Advertising and Public Relations

Experience : 3 year experience

Maximum Age (as on 01.06.2022) : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.icsi.edu/ up to July 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

