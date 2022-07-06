Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank Limited.

Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Resource Persons on contractual basis for its Business Diversification & Product Innovation Cells

Name of post : Resource Person

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Resource Person 1 : Post Graduate in Business Management / Rural Management / Cooperative Management. CAIIB will be an added advantage for selection

Resource person 2 :

(i) Graduation in Agriculture and Allied activities viz. Minor Irrigation, Land Development, Farm Mechanization, Animal Husbandry, Fishery, Forestry, Food Processing, Bio-Technology, etc. Post-Graduation will be added advantage.

(ii) Officers who have worked in technical capacity in line departments of State Govt./ Central Govt. or ICAR/ CSIR Institutions.

Experience : At-least five years’ experience in any one of:

a. Rural Financial Institution, NBFC, MFI, Insurance, Sales and Retail or in other relevant development institute (SIDBI, NABARD, etc.). The former bank officer should have rural banking experience and be well versed with rural banking practices;

b. Line Departments of State or Central Government with project implementing experience;

c. Research or Teaching Institutions of ICAR/CSIR etc., in development/ popularizing technologies suitable for rural areas.

Age : Preferred age is less than 50 years, however it can be relaxed by the selection committee depending on the education, experience and ability of the candidate

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Chief Executive Officer, Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, Head Office, Aizawl on or before July 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

