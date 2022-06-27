Applications are invited for various research based positions in Mizoram University

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in the ICSSR, New Delhi sponsored research project entitled “Impact of Social Media on Reading Habits of Students: A Case of Mizoram” at Department of Management.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Impact of Social Media on Reading Habits of Students: A Case of Mizoram

Qualification : Master in Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Journalism and Mass Communication with minimum 55% marks and NET/ SLET/ M.Phil/ Ph.D

Desirable : Candidates with experience and with publication will be given preference

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application (Cover letter, CV along with scanned self-attested testimonials in support of qualification, experience and publications if any) through e-mail to lsksharma@mzu.edu.in latest by July 20, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Interview will be in blended mode. Shortlisted candidates will be intimated by e-mail and WhatsApp only. Date of interview will be 28th July, 2022 2:00 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

