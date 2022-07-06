Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited.
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 22 vacant posts of Coordinator, Managers and Officers.
Name of post : Co-ordinator (Ticketing and Airline Contracting)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)
Experience : Freshers can apply. Preferred Experience- Candidates with prior experience of ticketing in travel companies will be preferred.
Name of post : Customer Service Officer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)
Experience : Freshers can apply. Preferred Experience: Candidates with prior experience of customer servicing in the Holidays/Hospitality sector shall be preferred.
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Retail Sales)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer OR Graduates may also be considered
Experience : 2 years for MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer. 4 years for Graduates
Preferred Experience: Candidates with sales experience in the travel industry shall be preferred.
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Corporate Business)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer OR Graduates may also be considered
Experience : 2 years for MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer. 4 years for Graduates. Preferred Experience: Candidates with prior experience of key account management and sales will be preferred.
Name of post : Manager-Productions & Operations
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer OR Graduates may also be considered
Experience : 6 years for MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer. 9 years for Graduates. Preferred Experience: Candidates with experience of designing products in a holidays company shall be preferred.
Name of post : Junior Officer (Travel)
No. of posts : 13
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3)
Experience : Freshers can apply. Preferred Experience: Candidates with relevant experience in Domestic and/or International Ticketing will be preferred.
Name of post : Officer (Commercial Accounts)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) in Commerce
Experience : 2 years. Preferred Experience: Candidates with prior experience of billing/ commercial function in the travel industry shall be preferred.
Name of post : Branch Manager (Travel)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer OR Graduates may also be considered
Experience : 4 years for MTM or Equivalent or MBA or Graduate Engineer. 7 years for Graduates. Preferred Experience: Candidates with prior experience of independently managing a business unit in travel industry shall be preferred.
Name of post : Senior Manager (Brand)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 2 Years Full Time Regular Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Management or MBA
Experience : Work experience of minimum 11 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the website https://www.balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening between 0000 hours on 06 July 2022 till 2359 hours on 05 August 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
