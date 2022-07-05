Applications are invited for various technical positions in Sahitya Akademi.

Sahitya Akademi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Web Developer to design and manage the Akademi website and also to take care of designing of book wrappers, brochures and invitation cards as and when the need arises.

Name of post : Web Developer

Qualification :

1. A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application from a recognized University

2. Sound knowledge of web designing, tools and applications

3. 3 years experience in designing and maintenance of websites and portals

4. Knowledge of graphic applications and record of having designed brochures, invitations etc.

5. Good knowledge of English and Hindi

Desirable :

1. A Master’s Degree in Computer Application or Information Technology

2. Certification in Web Designing

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35, Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi-110001 within July 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

