Indian Institute of Mass Communication Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate (Admn. & Accounts) in Dhenkanal Campus on contract basis.

Name of post : Associate (Admn. & Accounts) 

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University, having proficiency in use of Computers.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age : Above 55 years but not exceeding 64 years (as on the last date of receipt of application)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of August 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

