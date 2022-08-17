Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate (Admn. & Accounts) in Dhenkanal Campus on contract basis.

Name of post : Associate (Admn. & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate from any recognized University, having proficiency in use of Computers.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age : Above 55 years but not exceeding 64 years (as on the last date of receipt of application)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of August 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

