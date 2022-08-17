Applications are invited for various hospitality positions in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Hospitality Monitor on contractual basis for a period of 2 years and extendable by 1(one) year based on requirement and satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Hospitality Monitor

No. of posts : 65

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/-p.m. including statutory deductions. In addition, Daily Allowance @ Rs.350/- per day for duty onboard in train (s), Lodging Charges at outstation will be Rs.240/-, if night stay is involved. National holiday allowance (NHA)- Rs.384 per national holiday, if worked. Medical Insurance-Rs.800 per month (reimbursable on submission of valid documents)

Essential Qualification : 3 year full time BSc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from Central / State/ Private Institutes of Hotel Management (CIHM / SIHM/ PIHM), affiliated to National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT)/ UGC/AICTE/ Govt. of India.

Age Limit : Upper age limit should be 28 years, with relaxation for reserved communities as per extant rules to SC/ST/OBC/ PwBD/ ExServicemen. Upper age is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST applicants, by 3 years for OBC applicants and by 10 years for PwBD applicants. Ex-Servicemen – up to the extent of service rendered in defence plus 3 years.

Place of Posting : The selected candidates may be posted in Northeastern States/West Bengal/ Bihar/ Jharkhand. However, candidates may be transferred/ posted anywhere in India at the discretion of IRCTC.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held in the following locations as per the schedule given below-

Guwahati : Date- 29th August & 30th August 2022, Venue- IHM Guwahati, Upper Hengrabari, Chachal, Barbari, Opposite Doordarshan Quarters, Guwahati – 781036

Gangtok : Date – 1st September 2022, Venue- IHM Gangtok, Sajong, Rumtek Gangtok, Sikkim- 737135

How to apply : Candidates are advised to fill in the Application Form (attached with this advertisement) duly complete in all respects. The complete Application Form has to be submitted at the Venue of the Interview for verification along with original documents, one set of attested copies of required documents i.e. (caste, education, experience) and three recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

