Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Indian Bank.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Product Owner on contractual basis.

Name of post : Product Owner

No. of posts : 11

Vertical wise vacancies :

Retail : 3

Agri : 1

MSME : 1

Digital Assets : 3

Digital Marketing : 1

Analytics : 2

Educational Qualification :

Product Owner- Retail :

i) Masters or equivalent in management, Bachelors or equivalent in IT, technology fields

ii) Product Management certifications desirable

Product Owner-Agri :

i) Mandatory qualification of either graduate in Agriculture or related sciences or postgraduate in Agri Business Management or similar fields

ii) Optional qualification of Masters or equivalent in management, Bachelors or equivalent in IT, technology fields, Product Management certifications

Product Owner-MSME :

i) Masters or equivalent in management, Bachelors or equivalent in IT, technology fields

ii) Product Management certifications desirable

Product Owner –Digital Assets :

i) Masters or equivalent in management, Bachelors or equivalent in IT, technology fields

ii) Product Management certifications desirable

Product Owner-Digital Marketing : Masters degree or equivalent in Management, Marketing, IT, Media, technology fields

Product Owner- Analytics : Bachelor’s degree in Computer/System Science, Mathematics, Econometrics, Statistics, Data Analytics or other engineering field

Mandatory Experience :

Product Owner- Retail, Agri , MSME, Digital Assets : 5+ years of product management experience in PSBs, private sector banks or NBFCs

Product Owner- Analytics : 2+ years of experience working with data analytics and visualization, advanced analytics, data science

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications complete in all respects as per the prescribed format (Annexure A) along with copies of all the credentials to the following address: General Manager (CDO), Indian Bank Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Tamil Nadu – 600014.

The applications along with documents should be sent in a closed envelope super scribed “Application for Engagement as Product Owner on Contract Basis”

Last date for receipt of applications is September 3, 2022

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/-. Candidates shall pay the fees/charges in the below mentioned account through Internet Banking / NEFT/RTGS. The Reference number/UTR Number shall be specified in the Application form.

Account Name : Engagement as Product Owner on Contract Basis – 2022, Account No : 7261065878 , Bank & Branch : Indian Bank, Royapettah, Account Type : Current Account IFSC Code : IDIB000R021

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

