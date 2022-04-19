Applications are invited for 73 vacant positions in Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (IBMBS LTD).

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (IBMBS LTD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 73 vacant financial and technical positions.

Name of post : Head – Account opening Department

No. of posts : 1

Compensation : Rs 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate

Experience : Minimum 10 years experience in Account Opening Operations, opening

Demat and Trading A/c preferably handled both NSDL and CDSL DPs

Age : Not exceeding 50 years

Name of post : Account Opening Staff

No. of posts : 4

Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate

Experience : Minimum 2 years experience in Account Opening Operations, opening

Demat and Trading A/c

Age : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : DP Staff

No. of posts : 2

Compensation : Rs 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Any Graduation with NISM DP Certificate

Experience : Minimum 5 years experience in DP Operations

Age : Not exceeding 35 years

Name of post : Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals

No. of posts : 8

Compensation : Rs 3.50 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Graduate with NISM /NCFM qualification

Experience : Minimum one year experience in dealing

Age : 21-30 years

Name of post : Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund

No. of posts : 2

Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Any Graduation

Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in back end processing of investments made by clients in Mutual Funds. NISM in Mutual Funds preferred

Age : Not exceeding 35 years

Name of post : Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk

No. of posts : 3

Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification :

Registered Office : Any Graduation. B.Com Graduate preferred.

Help Desk Staff : Any Graduation

Experience :

Registered Office : Minimum 2 years experience in Accounts / Financial background

Help Desk Staff : Minimum 1 year experience in Account opening / Demat / Trading

operations. Experience in handling Customer Relations preferred

Age : Not exceeding 35 years

Name of post : Systems & Networking Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Compensation : Rs 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification :

a) Graduation in Engineering (4 years)/ B.Tech Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics

&Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/

Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/

Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR

c) Graduate having passed DOEACC

Experience : Minimum one year experience in system related operations such as Unix,

Windows server & Networking

Age : 21-30 years

Name of post : Research Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Compensation : Rs 4.00-5.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : MBA in Finance or any other equivalent Post Graduation And NISM

– Research Analyst Certification

Experience : Minimum Four years’ experience in equity research, analysing trends of

industries and economy, preparation of research reports, writing investment notes and report investment opinions on companies, Fundamental analysis, Mutual Fund

and Bond market

Age : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor

No. of posts : 1

Compensation : Rs 8.00-10.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Any Graduation

Experience : Minimum 20 years of experience in Banking / NBFC having sufficient

knowledge in Retail Loan Products

Age : Not exceeding 65 years

Name of post : Branch Head- Retail Loan Counselor

No. of posts : 7

Compensation : Rs 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : Any Graduation

Experience : Minimum 15 year of experience in Banking / NBFC having sufficient

knowledge in Retail Loan Products

Age : Not exceeding 65 years

Name of post : Field Staff- Retail Loan Counselor

No. of posts : 43

Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

Qualification : 12th pass or equivalent and above

Experience : Preferably minimum 1 year experience in Sales, Retail and Loan Products – Home Loan, Vehicle Loan, Credit Card etc.

Age : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply : Candidates having above qualifications may download the application form from the website www.indbankonline.com and send duly filled in applications with the copy of the enclosures through courier / Registered Post to the below mentioned address, addressed to- Head Administration No. 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai-35.

Candidate can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the

enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com

Last date for receipt of duly filled in application with the copy of the

enclosures is April 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

