Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (IBMBS LTD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 73 vacant financial and technical positions.
Name of post : Head – Account opening Department
No. of posts : 1
Compensation : Rs 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate
Experience : Minimum 10 years experience in Account Opening Operations, opening
Demat and Trading A/c preferably handled both NSDL and CDSL DPs
Age : Not exceeding 50 years
Name of post : Account Opening Staff
No. of posts : 4
Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Any Graduation with NISM DP, SORM Certificate
Experience : Minimum 2 years experience in Account Opening Operations, opening
Demat and Trading A/c
Age : Not exceeding 40 years
Name of post : DP Staff
No. of posts : 2
Compensation : Rs 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Any Graduation with NISM DP Certificate
Experience : Minimum 5 years experience in DP Operations
Age : Not exceeding 35 years
Name of post : Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals
No. of posts : 8
Compensation : Rs 3.50 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Graduate with NISM /NCFM qualification
Experience : Minimum one year experience in dealing
Age : 21-30 years
Name of post : Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund
No. of posts : 2
Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Any Graduation
Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in back end processing of investments made by clients in Mutual Funds. NISM in Mutual Funds preferred
Age : Not exceeding 35 years
Name of post : Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk
No. of posts : 3
Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification :
Registered Office : Any Graduation. B.Com Graduate preferred.
Help Desk Staff : Any Graduation
Experience :
Registered Office : Minimum 2 years experience in Accounts / Financial background
Help Desk Staff : Minimum 1 year experience in Account opening / Demat / Trading
operations. Experience in handling Customer Relations preferred
Age : Not exceeding 35 years
Name of post : Systems & Networking Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Compensation : Rs 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification :
a) Graduation in Engineering (4 years)/ B.Tech Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics
&Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR
b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/
Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/
Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR
c) Graduate having passed DOEACC
Experience : Minimum one year experience in system related operations such as Unix,
Windows server & Networking
Age : 21-30 years
Name of post : Research Analyst
No. of posts : 1
Compensation : Rs 4.00-5.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : MBA in Finance or any other equivalent Post Graduation And NISM
– Research Analyst Certification
Experience : Minimum Four years’ experience in equity research, analysing trends of
industries and economy, preparation of research reports, writing investment notes and report investment opinions on companies, Fundamental analysis, Mutual Fund
and Bond market
Age : Not exceeding 40 years
Name of post : Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor
No. of posts : 1
Compensation : Rs 8.00-10.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Any Graduation
Experience : Minimum 20 years of experience in Banking / NBFC having sufficient
knowledge in Retail Loan Products
Age : Not exceeding 65 years
Name of post : Branch Head- Retail Loan Counselor
No. of posts : 7
Compensation : Rs 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : Any Graduation
Experience : Minimum 15 year of experience in Banking / NBFC having sufficient
knowledge in Retail Loan Products
Age : Not exceeding 65 years
Name of post : Field Staff- Retail Loan Counselor
No. of posts : 43
Compensation : Rs 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
Qualification : 12th pass or equivalent and above
Experience : Preferably minimum 1 year experience in Sales, Retail and Loan Products – Home Loan, Vehicle Loan, Credit Card etc.
Age : Not exceeding 35 years
How to apply : Candidates having above qualifications may download the application form from the website www.indbankonline.com and send duly filled in applications with the copy of the enclosures through courier / Registered Post to the below mentioned address, addressed to- Head Administration No. 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai-35.
Candidate can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the
enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com
Last date for receipt of duly filled in application with the copy of the
enclosures is April 26, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Application Form : Click Here
