Applications are invited for various research based positions in Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH).

The Clinical Research Unit for Homoeopathy, a unit under Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (Homeopathy).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellows (Homeopathy)

No. of posts : 3

Location wise vacancies :

Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, Siliguri : 2

Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, Gangtok : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- (Consolidated) + HRA per month as per rules

Qualification & Experience :

1. Degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University / Institute

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy.

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of test / interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on April 29, 2022 in Clinical Research Unit for Homeopathy, Gokhel Road, Arabindapally, Siliguri-734006.

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate and passport size photograph.Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

