Sirsa: A fake fuel manufacturing unit was busted by the Haryana Police in Sirsa district on Tuesday.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The police informed that during the operation, they seized around 75,500 litres of fake or counterfeit diesel.

The police said that the operation was carried out based on a specific input.

Based on the input, a raid was conducted and several tankers drums, a machine with a diesel nozzle machine and two motors for shifting diesel were recovered.

Cash amounting to Rs 6,11,360 was also seized from the spot.

The arrested persons were identified as Deepak and Ramesh. Depak was said to the salesman.

However, the police are yet to reveal who is behind the entire racket.

The accused allegedly prepared fake diesel by mixing base oil, paraffin, and mineral turpentine oil in their godown.

The police said that two others involved in the case will soon be arrested.

A case has been registered and the police have initiated a thorough investigation.