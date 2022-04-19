Guwahati: In view of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections, the Assam Governor has declared a dry-day period from the evening of April 20 to the evening of April 22.

An official statement said, “Dry days have been declared from 4:30 pm of April 20, 2022, to 4:30 pm of April 22, 2022. The day of the counting of votes, which is fixed on April 24, 2022, is also declared dry day till the process of counting is over and including the day of re-poll if any within a polling area.”

During the period, possession of any intoxicants by any person or groups of persons is prohibited while there will be a total ban on the sale of liquor, distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of alike nature in hotels, eating houses, taverns, shops or other places – public or private.

“All bonded (wholesale) warehouses, IMFL retail “Off” and “On” shops, including clubs and hotels and country spirit shops, will remain closed during the dry days. During this period, storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed”, the statement added.

Besides, restrictions provided in the excise law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises shall be vigorously enforced during the period.

The order added, “Steps shall be taken to prohibit the sale of liquor in the adjoining areas of all the 60 wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. Any violation of the order shall be dealt with under the relevant Provision of Assam Excise Act and Rules &and under the provision of Section 135 (C) of Election Rules to respective constituencies.”