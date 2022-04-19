Guwahati: The Biswanath Police arrested five persons in connection with a cattle smuggling attempt on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the five were arrested during routine checking of vehicles.

The sources informed that on Tuesday, a routine checking was initiated on the highway when a truck was intercepted.

On checking the truck, the police found that it was loaded with 35 cattle heads in a very congested area.

Immediately, the occupants of the truck were arrested on the spot for cruelty to animals and illegal transportation of cattle.

The source said that the truck had no valid documents to transport cattle and hence the vehicle bearing registration AS01GC8514 was seized.

The truck was heading to Kharupetia from Laluk.

The arrested persons have been identified as Najiruddin Ahmed, Rahmat Ali, Abed Ali, Naimuddin Ali and Amir Hussain.

All the accused have been forwarded to judicial custody.