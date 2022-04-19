The first round of talks between the state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, to settle the interstate border disputes, is slated to be held on Wednesday in Guwahati.

According to reports, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has already arrived in Guwahati for the crucial round of border talks with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However, the venue in Guwahati of the first round of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border talks is not yet known.

The Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border talks comes on the heels of the recent signing of border agreement between the Assam and Meghalaya government to settle disputes in six out of 12 areas of differences.

“The Assam-Meghalaya issue has progressed well. Now, we are trying to resolve the border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said.

Notably, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804-km long interstate boundary.

Over the years there have been several incidents of violence among local residents in the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh interstate bordering areas over land disputes.