There seems to be many more blows in the pipeline for the Assam Congress after the conclusion of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

After the exit of Ripun Bora from the Congress party, at least three more senior leaders of the Assam unit of the Congress party, are reportedly preparing to jump ship.

According to reports, Assam Congress MP Pradyot Bordoloi, MLA Rakibul Hussain and former state minister Bismita Gogoi are mulling to quit the grand old party.

Reports claim that while Rakibul Hussain is likely to join BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bismita Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi are likely to join the BJP.

Some reports also suggest that Pradyut Bordoloi is also in talks with the TMC and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Sunday, former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora had quit the party and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

On Tuesday, TMC leader Ripun Bora said the Congress party does not have the calibre to take on the might of the BJP.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Ripun Bora said that the Assam unit of the Congress party has been a witness to infighting amongst its senior leaders leading to the growth of the BJP in the state.