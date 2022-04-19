Guwahati: A special court on Tuesday framed charges against 67 accused in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

While charges were framed against the 67 persons, two were acquitted by the court due to a lack of evidence to convict them.

Along with this, two other accused, Sudeep Das and Rajiv Paul were declared absconding by the court.

Rajiv Paul is the brother of the prime accused in the case, Rakesh Paul, while Sudeep Das was his personal assistant.

60 of the 67 were candidates who appeared for the exam and were accused of getting jobs by unfair means, seven of them were APSC members and staff.