Haflong: Three more persons died while six others were hospitalized after consuming poisonous mushrooms in the Dima Hasao district.

The deceased was identified as Manik Kurmi, 65, who died on the way while shifting to Haflong civil hospital on Monday while Sujita Tamang aged 26 and Suron Lama, 22 died on Tuesday.

The two who died on Tuesday were being treated at the Haflong civil hospital.

Both were residents of 8 Kilo in Umrongso.

Nine persons from three different families collected mushrooms from a jungle while returning from their workplace (a stone quarry), cooked them at home and consumed them.

The following day, their health worsened as they started vomiting and experienced nausea.

However, on Monday, considering the worsening health condition of the six they were shifted to Haflong Civil Hospital.

While being shifting, Manik Kurmi, a 65-year-old man succumbed on the way to the hospital while Sujita Tamang and Suron Lama died on Tuesday.

Haflong Civil Hospital’s superintendent Dr Kalpana Kemprai confirmed the two deaths and but Suron Lama’s death is not yet officially announced. One of the persons under treatment at the hospital said the mushrooms they collected looked edible.

After they cooked and ate it, they started feeling uneasy immediately, following which they were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Other victims who are receiving treatment at Haflong civil hospital are Prem Bahadur Chetri aged 60, Radha Kurmi aged 50, and Dima Kurmi aged 22 and three others who are under treatment at Umrongso are Premlal Kurmi,24, Suraj Tamang, 36 and Maya Lama, 45.

(Inputs by Suroj Barman)