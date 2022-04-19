PATHSALA: At a time when reports of several youths from Assam joining the ULFA-I has become a matter of concern for the authorities, a 23-year-old youth from Pathsala in Bajali district of the state is suspected to have joined the banned militant outfit.

As per reports, the youth has been identified as Bivarkar Kalita of Pathsala town in Bajali district of Assam.

Speaking to this correspondent, Kalita’s father informed that Bivarkar Kalita is a skilled mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and also a cricket player, who participated in various state and national level competitions.

Bivarkar Kalita had left home with his friend Kamal Saraniya, saying that he was going to a relative’s home at Tinsukia in Assam.

Kamal Saraniya is a resident of Simla under Baska district.

However, Bivarkar never returned home and his phone has been switched off since then.

Also, there are no reports about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether he was abducted or he joined ULFA-I.