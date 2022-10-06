Kolkata: During the immersion of Goddess Durga in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, at least eight people drowned in the Mal river while many are still missing following a flash flood.

Four males and four females have been confirmed to have died in the flood.

As per reports, a few hundred were on the bank on Wednesday evening to complete the idol immersion rituals when a flash flood suddenly hit the river.

Also Read: Assam: Drug smuggler arrested in Bongaigaon

While the exact number of people being washed away is not yet known, on Thursday morning eight people were recovered dead while 50 were rescued.

Some have been admitted to the hospital while operations to rescue other people are on.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant found dead in Kokrajhar

NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration teams have been deployed for rescuing the missing persons.