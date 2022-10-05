Guwahati: On Wednesday a full-grown wild elephant was found dead near the Peripur area of Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar.

As per reports, the primary invesgation stated that the elephant died due to electrocution.

The elephant had come in contact with a live wire that was exposed from a pole.

The forest department is investigating the matter.

It may be mentioned that elephants tend to “invade” human inhabited areas in search of food.

Every time an elephant pays an uninvited visit, an unwanted situation tends to take place in the particular area.

Often the visit results in the death of the elephant or the human. In recent times, elephant deaths due to electrocution have been a major concern as many farmers in order to protect their crops from elephants set up electric wires.

While the motive of these live wires is just to chase away the jumbos, many times end up taking their lives.

Despite the topic being of great concern, no concrete solution has come out in years.