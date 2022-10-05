JAMMU: No terror angle has emerged thus far during investigation into the ‘murder’ of Jammu and Kashmir DGP (prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia.

This was informed by additional DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Mukesh Singh on Wednesday.

“No terror angle has emerged during investigation into the case,” said Jammu and Kashmir additional DGP Mukesh Singh.

Singh added: “Interrogation of the accused is still underway. The accused has confessed to his crime.”

Hemant Kumar Lohia, a native from Assam, who was serving as DGP (prisons) of Jammu and Kashmir police was found murdered at his home at Udaywala area in Jammu city on October 3.

57-year-old Lohia was allegedly murdered by his 23-year-old domestic help named Yasir Ahmed.

Yasir Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday (October 4).

Lohia was found dead with his throat slit at around 11:45 pm on October 3.

Moreover, Lohia also had burn injuries.

Meanwhile, a little-known group has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police director general (prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia.

The group said that it was a “small gift” to union home minister Amit Shah, who began his three-day visit to the region on Monday.

The group named Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed its “special squad” carried out an “intelligence-based” operation to kill Lohia.

“This is a small gift to visiting home minister amid such a security grid. …we will continue such operations…,” the group said in a note circulated on social media.

Lohia was a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

He was posted as the DGP (Prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir in August this year.

According to reports, Lohia was a resident of Athgaon area in Guwahati in Assam.

He was an alumni of Guwahati Commerce College in Guwahati, Assam.