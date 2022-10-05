ITANAGAR: A tragic incident has been reported from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

A helicopter crash has been reported from Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

An Army helicopter crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Army chopper that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh was a Cheetah helicopter.

The crash took place near BTK waterfalls in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The crash took place at around 10 in the morning on Wednesday.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie at the time of the crash.

Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest military hospital.

However, according to reports, one of the two pilots has succumbed to the injuries suffered in the helicopter crash.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie,” an official statement from the defence ministry stated.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)