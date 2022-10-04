GUWAHATI: Assam police has expressed grief at the passing away of director general of Jammu and Kashmir police for prisons – Hemant Kumar Lohia.

The Assam police has said that it is “saddened beyond words to hear of the passing of Sh Hemant Lohia, IPS, Director General (Prisons) J&K, a worthy son of Assam”.

Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends as well as @JmuKmrPolice in this hour of grief.

Hemant Kumar Lohia, a native from Assam, who was serving as director general of prisons of Jammu and Kashmir police, has been found murdered.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP (prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was allegedly found murdered at his home at Udaywala area in Jammu city on October 3.

57-year-old Lohia was suspected to have been murdered by his 23-year-old domestic help named Yasir Ahmed.

Yasir Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday (October 4).

Lohia was found dead with his throat slit at around 11:45 pm on October 3.

Moreover, Lohia also had burn injuries.

“The dead body of the DG Prisons J&K was found under suspicious circumstances. The first examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case,” J&K additional DGP Mukesh Singh had said.

“The J&K police family expresses grief and deep sorrow over the death of their senior officer,” he added.

Meanwhile, a little-known group has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police director general (prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia.

The group said that it was a “small gift” to union home minister Amit Shah, who began his three-day visit to the region on Monday.

The group named Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) claimed its “special squad” carried out an “intelligence-based” operation to kill Lohia.

“This is a small gift to visiting home minister amid such a security grid. …we will continue such operations…,” the group said in a note circulated on social media.

Lohia was a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

He was posted as the DGP (Prisons) in Jammu and Kashmir in August this year.

According to reports, Lohia was a resident of Athgaon area in Guwahati in Assam.

He was an alumni of Guwahati Commerce College in Guwahati, Assam.