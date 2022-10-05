Guwahati: A team of the East Guwahati Police Department arrested two persons from the Jorabat area on Wednesday for illegal transportation of cattle.

The police in a tweet said that the EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha Police Station intercepted a Tata 407 truck bearing registration AS01EC6384 at Jorabat.

The truck was intercepted as it was trying to smuggle 14 cattle from Morigaon to Byrnihat.

During the operation, the police arrested two persons in the truck.

They have been identified as Laden Ali and Mohidul Ali.

Both the arrested persons are residents of Mikirbhata, Morigaon.

A police source said that cattle in Assam cannot be transported without a permit and paperwork into any area.

Transporting cattle needs to be authorised by concerned officials if the transportation is from one district to another or even state.

The absence of documentation indicates that the cattle are illegal and such cases where cattle without paperwork are found are seen as smuggling and strict actions are taken against people found involved.