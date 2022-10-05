GUWAHATI: Deepshikha Hazarika, from Guwahati in Assam, is among those who has been reported to be missing after the mountaineers’ team she was a part of was hit by a avalanche in Uttarakhand.

Deepshikha Hazarika is a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati, Assam.

A total of 14 out of 41 mountaineers of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering who were trapped after being hit by an avalanche on mount Draupadi Ka Danda II on Tuesday have been rescued thus far.

Northeast Now has accessed the list of 28 missing mountaineers.

Deepshikha Hazarika, who is also in the list of missing personnel, is the daughter of Golap Hazarika.

The 41-member team of trainee mountaineers were hit by the avalanche when they were returning along with their instructors after climbing the peak.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Army helicopter crashes in Tawang, one pilot killed

The avalanche occurred at 8.45 am on Tuesday.

After the avalance hit, NIM released a statement saying, “The course arrived at Base Camp on September 25. As per the training schedule on October 4, the course moved for High Altitude Navigation and height gain to Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II (5670m) at 4.00 am while returning back from the mountain peak the Advance Mountaineering Course was met with an avalanche occurred above camp-1 in which 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors were caught under avalanche at 08:45 hrs.”

It added, “The Rescue work is in progress as of now four bodies have been recovered. SDRF, NDRF and Indian Air Force are helping in the rescue.”