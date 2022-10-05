GUWAHATI: Three persons have been arrested by the police in Assam for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl.

The three accused had allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old minor girl in Goalpara district of Assam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mamud Alam, Akkas Ali and Azibul Hoque.

The incident took place on October 1, police in Goalpara district in Assam informed.

The family of the victim lodged a complaint in regards to the crime on October 3.

Also read: ‘Saddened beyond words’, says Assam police on ‘murder’ of J&K DGP (prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia

The incident allegedly took place in Agia area under Goalpara district of Assam.

“We received a complaint about the incident and we immediately started investigation. We have arrested all the three accused,” said DSP of Goalpara district of Assam – Anurag Sarma.

Further investigation on the matter is on.