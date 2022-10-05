Guwahati: The police in Bongaigaon arrested one person with suspected brown sugar weighing 16.73 grams on Wednesday in Abhayapuri.

The arrested person has been identified as Zakir Ali was accompanied by another person who happens to be carrying press cards of a news portal based in Guwahati.

The police had intercepted them based on a source input and the accused person who claims to be a journalist has been identified as Himanshu Das.

He reportedly managed to escape from the spot.

Both of them have been suspected to be smugglers and the police are now investigating the matter.

The police have recovered a press card, a mic with a logo of a Guwahati-based news portal and 14 containers of suspected brown sugar.

It may be mentioned that while the press card recovered states that Himanshu Das is a journalist, it is not known if he is professionally qualified.

As per reports, Himanshu Das has been accused of smuggling drugs earlier as well.

His scooter bearing registration AS-19R-2163 is said to be used in drug trafficking. The two-wheeler has been seized and attempts to nab Das are on.