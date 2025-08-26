Srinagar: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday wreaked havoc in Jammu with three people losing their lives in flash flood.

The incessant rains led to landslides and flash floods.

Roads were blocked rivers were pushed close to danger levels.

The Doda district has had to bear the maximum brunt.

Three people have died in Doda.

Two died owing to house collapse while one died in flash floods.

Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended following heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions. Authorities have advised pilgrims to wait for further updates, reports news agency PTI.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to X stating that he had a chat with Doda DC Harvinder Singh. who confirmed a flash flood in the Charwa area of Bhalesa.

Singh wrote, “Doda: Just Now Spoke to DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh. According to him, a flash flood has been reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa. So far, no casualty linked to this flash flood has been reported. The situation is being monitored by the administration, and regular updates being conveyed to my office.”

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, was severely impacted due to landslides and continuous heavy rain.

Traffic was affected at Udhampur and Qazigund.

National Highway from Jammu to Udhampur was also shut because of landslides at many places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), attributed the cause to “a rare combination of a western disturbance and monsoon activity centered over Jammu.”

IMD has predicted rains to continue till around 8-9 pm on Tuesday.

The MeT said the weather could improve by Wednesday, but rains moderate to heavy will dominate across the region between August 30 and September 1.

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an emergency meeting to review the flood-like situation on Tuesday.

Officials of all the 10 districts, apprised Abdullah of the ground situation and preparedness in their respective areas.