Guwahati: A newly floated militant outfit which came into existence less than a month back has been neutralised by the Assam Police with all members being arrested.

The police identified the outfit as Dimasa National Liberation Tigers (DNLT).

It was reported that the outfit was formed last month on September 13.

It was setting up bases in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Reports further state that the outfit was a breakaway faction of several militant outfits that had bases in the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts.

After all the members were arrested, Special Director General of Police, GP Singh said, “Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts have been neutralised by the state police with arrest of all seven leaders or cadres and recovery of arms and explosives.”

Further investigations are being carried out.