Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

He has been asked to appear before the ED on October 7.

The top Congress leader was questioned earlier on September 19 by the ED in Delhi.

As per reports, Shivakumar had earlier claimed that during the September 18 questioning, he was also questioned in the National Herald case as well as donations made by his family members to Young Indian Private Limited.

The Young Indian Private Limited is a trust headed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

It may be mentioned that Shivakumar was arrested in September 2019 in a money laundering case by the ED but a month later in October, he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

As per reports, the ED in May 2022, filed a charge sheet against him and others in this case. The case was registered after taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against him.