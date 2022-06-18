Delhi man kills wife for not serving food, sleeps next to corpse

New Delhi: A 39-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Delhi as she refused to serve him food.

The incident took place on Thursday and was reported on Saturday after the Delhi Police arrested the accused.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey, a resident of Sultanpur.

The police said that after he was arrested, he revealed that both of them had alcohol together and after he asked his wife for food, she denied to serve which led to a heated argument.

Also Read: Assam floods: Death toll rises to 62, more than 1.5 lakh take shelter in relief camps

He confessed to having hit her but he did not realise that she died after being hit. He then slept next to her thinking she was sleeping but the next morning, he realised that he had killed her.

Fearing the consequences, the man fled with over Rs 40,000 cash but was tracked down and arrested at another location in Delhi.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested with huge cache of arms and ammo in Karbi Anglong

The deceased Sonali Dubey was said to have been smothered with a pillow.

After Vinod was arrested, the police recovered Rs 43,280 along with a bag containing his belongings, two liquor bottles and a bloodstained pillow have been recovered from his possession.