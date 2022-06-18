Guwahati: Assam Floods have turned more severe as on Saturday, the death toll increased to 62 with eight new deaths being reported on Saturday.

As per the latest damage report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 32 districts in the state including 118 revenue circles have been affected by the ongoing flood.

Along with these, 4291 villagers are also affected while the total number of population to be impacted is 30,99,762.

Crops area affected stands at 66455.82 hectares.

The ASDMA stated that 8 human lives were lost in the last 24 hours and the total number of human lives lost stand at 62 human lives (51 in Flood & 11 in Landslide).

As of Saturday, 514 relief camps and 302 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.

A total of 1,56,365 inmates are now staying in these relief camps.

The situation has emerged due to incessant rains and is under close watch.

Around 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel with all necessary equipment along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), Police Forces, AAPDA MITRA Volunteers of ASDMA has been helping the District Administrations in the safe evacuation of marooned people from flood-affected areas.