Guwahati: Two farmers died after reportedly drowning in a pond in Golaghat’s Rongajan on Saturday evening.

As per reports, the two were working in the fields in the afternoon and after completing their work, they went to a nearby pond to take a bath.

However, after a while, the locals found them dead floating on the pond.

It has been suspected that both might have drowned in the pond as the water levels have increased due to the incessant rain.

The deceased were identified as Dilip Munda and Bidheswar Munda.

The police have reached the spot and recovered their body.

An investigation has been initiated to check if there were any possible chances of foulplay.