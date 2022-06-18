Guwahati: Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Karbi Anglong on Friday with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

As per reports, the two were arrested by the Nilambazar Police based on a specific input of them having arms and ammunition.

Based on the input, the police raided a house in Tila Basti under Laharijan Tea Estate and from the two from the house.

On investigating and interrogating both of them, the police found that the two had illegally possessed several firearms without any documentation.

The police found one 303-rifle, one DBBL rifle, 34 rounds of 303 live ammunition, 7 of .22 live ammunition, 47 of different caliber ammunition, 7 of 12 Bore ammunition, one scope and 3 of charger clip.

The arrested accused were identified as Kabil Uddin Laskar (22), a resident of Ramnagar village, Cachar and Manik Ali (28) of Darrang district.

It was not immediately known why they had the arms but a source informed that the two were suspected involved in illegal hunting.