Guwahati: Amid flood wreaking havoc in Assam, a pregnant wild elephant was found dead in Hojai district on Friday morning.

Forest officials said the carcass was found near Daria Basti village at Salbagan area under Nandapur forest reserve in Hojai district.

The carcass of the wild elephant was first spotted by locals, who later informed forest officials.

The cause of its death is yet to be ascertained, sources added.

Recently, a carcass of an elephant calf was recovered in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The calf was found on a swamp at Salbari area along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.